Ben’s Antiques & Market Relocates to Chapel Hill Road

Ben’s Antiques & Market CEO Ben Haverty, staff, customers, and Chamber representatives celebrated their upcoming grand opening by holding a DC Chamber Ribbon Cutting on August 23rd. Ben’s Antiques & Market is located at 9365 The Landing Drive next to Toys “R” Us in Douglasville. The official grand opening of the store is Saturday, August 26th.

Ben's Antiques & Marketplace provides excellent bargains and a wide variety of collectibles, antiques, home decor, and more. Their polite and knowledgeable staff cater to all customers ranging from interior designers, antique dealers and home decorators, to collectors and casual browsers. Ben’s Antiques has over 200 booths with new merchandise arriving daily. Each booth is set up in a unique way to provide customers with a shopping experience like no other.

Douglasville City Councilman, Larry Yockey, commented, “it has been a pleasure to assist you in this relocation process and we are thrilled that you chose this property to help your business thrive!” Chamber Vice President, Sara Ray, congratulated Ben “we are excited you chose to keep your business in Douglas County, and we look forward to supporting Ben’s Antiques & Market for many more years!”

Ben’s Antiques & Market is open Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about Ben’s Antiques & Market, contact 678.504.2000, or visit their website www.bensantiquemarket.com. Find them on Facebook, Ben’s Antique & Market.