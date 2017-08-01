Harris & Meriwether County
F.D. Roosevelt State Park
2970 Ga. Highway 190
Pine Mountain , GA 31822 • 706.663.4858
At 9,049 acres, Georgia’s largest state park is a hiker’s and backpacker’s haven. More than 40 miles of trails, including the popular 23-mile Pine Mountain Trail, wind through hardwood and pines, over creeks and past small waterfalls. Many visitors are surprised to find rolling mountains 80 miles southeast of Atlanta. Above King’s Gap is Dowdell’s Knob where President Franklin D. Roosevelt sometimes picnicked and pondered world affairs. A life-size sculpture of the president now welcomes visitors to the overlook. Located just off I-185 near Callaway Gardens, west of Warm Springs on Ga. Route 190, or south of Pine Mountain off U.S. Hwy. 27.
Learn more: www.gastateparks.org/FDRoosevelt
