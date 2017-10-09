Awesome Autumn at Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church

Awesome Autumn Festival • Saturday, October 28, 2017

Awesome Autumn starts at 6:00pm and ends at 8:00pm.

Join Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church for an evening of fall fun! There will be a Trunk-or-Treat, chili cook-off, entertainment by Baby Cakes the Clown and a bouncy house. Hot dogs, chips and cookies will be served.

Event will be held at Dorsett Shoals Baptist Church, located at 5633 Dorsett Shoals Road, Douglasville, GA 30135.

You can learn more at: www.dorsettshoalschurch.com