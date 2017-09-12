Atlanta West Hair Company hosting big celebration September 16th

If you're looking for fun and feel like lady luck may be on your side, you'll want to stop by Atlanta West Hair Company on Saturday, September 16th from 6pm to 8pm.

The salon will be hosting a Grand Opening Celebration of their new location at 4040 Chapel Hill Road, across from Chapel Hill Middle School, in the former location of Bliss Salon.

In addition to free food, drinks, other perks will include lots of prizes and giveaways such as salon services, AVEDA products, massages and more.

Atlanta West Hair Company moved in to the new salon on August 1. The locally owned business had been a Church Street since the 1990s.

All of the services will remain the same, and it will still be an Aveda Concept Salon. A day spa area exists in the new building, so plans are in the works to add an experienced massage therapist, nail technician, and aesthetician.

Normal hours for the salon and day spa are 10:00am Tuesday through Friday and at 8:00am on Saturday. Tuesday and Thursday the salon is open late, and they close at 6:00pm on Wednesday, 5:00pm on Friday, and 12:30pm on Saturday.

For more information, you may visit their Facebook page, or call them at 770.942.2225