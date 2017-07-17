Atlanta West Hair Company moving to Chapel Hill Road

Atlanta West Hair Company is moving into the former Bliss Salon & Day Spa location on Chapel Hill Road, across from Chapel Hill Middle School. The previous location at the corner of Church Street and Fairburn Road will now be occupied by Loving Hands Ministry. The move will take place on or before August 1.

This will be the fourth location for Atlanta West since they opened in 1984 on Thornton Road. They moved to the Church Street location in the 1990s when New Life Christian Book Store relocated to Highway 5.

All of the services will remain the same, and it will still be an Aveda Concept Salon. A day spa area exists in the new building, so plans are in the works to add an experienced massage therapist, nail technician, and aesthetician.

Existing customers will enjoy the new, more modern location, and those who live in the Chapel Hill Road area will be excited about having a new salon close to their residence.

Hours will remain the same and the salon will continue to be open at 10:00am Tuesday through Friday and at 8:00am on Saturday. Tuesday and Thursday the salon is open late, and they close at 6:00pm on Wednesday, 5:00pm on Friday, and 12:30pm on Saturday.

For more information, you may visit their Facebook page, or call them at 770.942.2225