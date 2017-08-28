Ashton Harrison Female Race Car Driver from Villa Rica

Professional race car driver subject of new Film

By Chuck Palmer

Ashton Harrison knows that the road to success can take many turns, and she's better than most at handling those turns. A 2012 graduate of Villa Rica High School, Ms. Harrison is making her mark in the fast paced world of Global MX-5 Cup racing.

She's easy to spot in her red Miata with the pink roll cage competing in the twelve race season. Last year, she was one of only three drivers in the series to finish every lap of every race. "I didn't give up on my dream to become a driver, and even though we might have had some damage, I didn't want to give up on finishing a race."

Harrison shares the journey of that dream in a new 45 minute DVD released on August 22nd. The film traces her path to success and her challenges along the way. More than just an auto-racing DVD, it's a story of inspiration and insight. "The car doesn't know gender, it knows a driver," remarked Harrison, asserting that whatever path a young person chooses, they drive their own opportunities to succeed.

You can learn more about Ashton Harrison: The Road to 24 by visiting theroadto24.com . Look for an in-depth feature on Ashton in a coming issue of Villa Rica News and Views.