Art Trivia Night with the Villa Rica Arts Coalition

By Allison | August 23, 2017 | 0
Trivia Night

EAT, DRINK & TEASE YOUR BRAIN!

People will gather together, drink some drinks, play some trivia and one lucky team will win a $50 cash prize.Expect the trivia to be all art related, but DO NOT PANIC if you're not a super art history geek! Art is a very inclusive term. There will be many movie, music, and pop culture related questions mixed in there, too! Bring your team, or join a team.

$50 CASH PRIZE AWARDED TO
WINNING TEAM!

No admission.
Light snacks provided. Purchase drinks at bar.

After Trivia
For members who haven’t seen VRAC's newsletter, there will be a recap on the content so you’ll be up-to-speed on past and present projects. Also, VRAC will discuss several fall projects and an airbrush clinic in November that we will discuss.

For more information, please visit the Villa Rica Arts Coalition Facebook.

