Art Trivia Night with the Villa Rica Arts Coalition

EAT, DRINK & TEASE YOUR BRAIN!

People will gather together, drink some drinks, play some trivia and one lucky team will win a $50 cash prize.Expect the trivia to be all art related, but DO NOT PANIC if you're not a super art history geek! Art is a very inclusive term. There will be many movie, music, and pop culture related questions mixed in there, too! Bring your team, or join a team.

$50 CASH PRIZE AWARDED TO

WINNING TEAM!

No admission.

Light snacks provided. Purchase drinks at bar.

After Trivia

For members who haven’t seen VRAC's newsletter, there will be a recap on the content so you’ll be up-to-speed on past and present projects. Also, VRAC will discuss several fall projects and an airbrush clinic in November that we will discuss.