Anything but Ordinary Events & More Opens

Anything but Ordinary Events and More has become Douglasville’s newest event hall. They will be hosting an Open House on August 19 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. This will give area residents a chance to view this beautiful space for your next event.
Located in an historic building at 6650 West Broad Street, the space is equipped with a full kitchen, bar and a large area to host events such as business functions, bridal showers and birthday parties, dinner parties, receptions, workshops and other events that require a flexible space.
Anything but Ordinary Events and More is owned by JaMelia Baylor-Stroud, a 13-year native of Douglasville. A public school educator, JaMelia’s motto for students has been “Dare to Be Different”. The new business allows her to create something unique, and to help those who use the space to do the same.
For more information or an appointment to see the facility, you may call JaMelia Stroud at 770-905-3911 or email ABOeventsandmore@yahoo.com. You may also visit www.aboeventsandmore.com
