Another’s Treasure Antique Mall changes ownership

New ownership for Another's Treasure

New ownership for old treasures is what Another's Treasure Antique Mall in Villa Rica is all about. There is an eclectic mixture to fit almost any taste or purpose. Unique jewelry, glassware, ceramics, and art await new owners who are looking for just the right piece for their specific desires.

Perhaps it's fitting that there is a new owner of the shop itself. Ivy Adams enthusiastically says that the twenty dealers with more than 250 combined years of antiques experience "have items for your walls, halls, floors and doors, beach house, mountain house, lake house, new or old house," and everything in between. Many customers browse the collection of items looking for items to decorate for weddings, holiday parties, dinner parties, or back yard gatherings.

Whether customers are looking for old books, Coca Cola memorabilia, furniture, or hand-crafted one-of-a-kind pieces stitched by Ms. Adams' mom, Nancy Adams, Another's Treasure is an opportunity to treasure hunt close to home.

Another's Treasure is located at 141 Main Street, Villa Rica. Their phone number is 770.456.7668 and they can be found on Facebook.