AD West Dance championship

AD West Dance Company wins second straight championship

A.D. West Dance Company participated in the Fusion National Dance Competition in Daytona Beach, Florida this past summer in 2017. They came home with their 7th National Championship Title for the Production, "Divas LIVE" in the Junior Competitive Division. This production included all of the dancers from age 5 through 12th grades, and marked back to back championships for the local dancers.

"It's always amazing to see the number of talented dancers and studios from across the country during the competition" said owner Angie West. "We are humble and happy to be able to hold our own and represent Douglas County. Congratulations to all dancers that participated in the “DIVAS LIVE!” Production performed by all competition team members. Everyone played an important role in making this happen."

Angie also credits their success to the team spirit and dynamics of their group. "We look to each other for support. We see ourselves as one, and we give it our all whether it be on stage, behind the stage or in the crowd. We are blessed to have an amazing Prop Team, family support including parents and siblings, and an outstanding staff. We give God all the praise for His blessings with our accomplishments" she added.

She was also happy that the graduation class of 2017 dancers took the stage for last time as champions. The class included Chandler West from Chapel Hill High School, Canaan Saffo from Lithia Springs High School, Chloe'Jenkins from Douglas County High School, Cejoi Carter from Heirway Christian Academy, Kyla Chang from McEachern High School, and Precious Baldwin from New Manchester High School.

We look forward and always ask for your prayers as we prepare for the new season.