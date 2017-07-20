2017 Coca Cola Summer Film Festival at the Fox

2017 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

*Special Movie Tours will take place prior to this film at an additional cost

Sunday, July 16 @ 2 p.m. - The Legend Lives On: Atlanta’s Fox Theatre & Steamboat Willie*

Thursday, July 20 @ 7:30 p.m. - Casablanca*, 75th anniversary

Sunday, July 23 @ 2 p.m. - Mary Poppins Sing-a-Long*

Saturday, July 29 @ 10 a.m. - Saturday AM Cartoons

Saturday, August 5 @ 12 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone*

Saturday, August 5 @ 4 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Saturday, August 5 @ 8 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Saturday, August 12 @ 12 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire*

Saturday, August 12 @ 4 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Sunday, August 12 @ 8 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince

Sunday, August 13 @ 12 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1*

Sunday, August 13 @ 4 p.m. - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Sunday, September 3 @ 2 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast (’91) Sing-a-Long*

 

The Fox Theatre
660 West Peachtree Street
Atlanta, GA 30308
855-285-8499

For more information about the festival, please visit the Explore Georgia website.

Visit the Fox Theatre website for ticket information.

